Rodney Harrison Says Tom Brady Wouldn't Jeopardize Health by Hiding Concussions

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Former New England Patriots safety and current NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison told TMZ on Friday he doesn't think Tom Brady would risk his long-term health by hiding concussions.

"At the end of the day, I know [Tom Brady's] gonna do what's best for his health," Harrison said.

Harrison's comments come after Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, revealed the five-time Super Bowl champion suffered a concussion during the 2016 season.

"As you know, it's not the most, like—let's say 'unaggressive' sport. Right?" Bundchen said on CBS This Morning. "Football, like, he had a concussion last year. I mean, he has concussions pretty much every—I mean, we don't talk about—but he does have concussions."

The NFL later released a statement on Wednesday saying there was no indication—based on the Patriots' injury reports—that Brady was diagnosed with a concussion last season.

"We have reviewed all reports relating to Tom Brady from the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and certified athletic trainer spotters who worked at Patriots' home and away 2016 season games as well as club injury reports that were sent to the league office," a league spokesman said, per ESPN.com news services. "There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms."

Citing Stats Pass, ESPN.com reported the 39-year-old has never been listed on an injury report with a concussion or head injury over the course of his 17-year career.