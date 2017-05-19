Giro d'Italia 2017: Fernando Gaviria Takes 4th Win in Stage 13 Sprint

LUK BENIES/Getty Images

Fernando Gaviria of Quick-Step Floors added yet another stage win to his tally in the 2017 Giro d'Italia, winning a bunch sprint during Friday's Stage 13.

The Colombian now has four stage wins in this year's race, announcing his arrival as the next elite sprinter in a big way. Behind him, none of the favourites were troubled in what was an easy ride for the peloton.

Here's a look at the results from Friday's stage, via CyclingPub:

The current Giro standings, via Juan Pablo Murillo of Radio Super Cali:

The course for Friday's stage had bunch sprint written all over it, with the roads being mostly flat. As shared by Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t the Inner Ring), the sprinters eyed this stage in particular, with some even dropping out after it:

A group of three riders tried their luck early, consisting of Pavel Brutt (Gazprom – Rusvelo), Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) and Vincenzo Albanese (Bardiani CSF). Behind them, the peloton enjoyed a calm ride, with none of the GC contenders wasting any precious energy.

There was a little bit of action for the intermediate sprint, with Gaviria continuing his fine form, but overall, Friday's ride provided little excitement for viewers, with no crashes or major developments.

The three leaders were caught with 22 kilometres to race, setting up a finale for the sprinters.

Gaviria was a long way back entering the final corners, but the talented youngster found a gap to get to the front and used his explosiveness to surge past his rivals. It was another impressive win for the Colombian, who could be among the riders dropping out of the race to focus on the Tour de France.

CafeRoubaix highlighted how special his performances have been:

Saturday's stage should provide much more entertainment than the ride to Tortona, as another uphill finish is expected to have a major impact on the standings. The peloton will climb Monte Oropa, an irregular climb that will test the riders' ability to adapt.

Sunday's ride towards Bergamo could also shake things up, although the riders might take things easy, given what's in store. After Monday's rest day, the peloton faces the dreaded Stage 16, which may be the toughest stage in any Grand Tour over the last decade. The riders will climb the infamous Passo del Mortirolo before two passages over Passo dello Stelvio, one of the highest in the Alps.