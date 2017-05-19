LaVar Ball Has a 'Big Ego,' Is 'Sticking His Foot in His Mouth,' Per Byron Scott

Greg Beacham/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard and head coach Byron Scott expressed his belief in a TMZ exclusive that LaVar Ball is bringing a level of negativity to Lonzo Ball's draft process.

According to TMZ Sports, Scott said the elder Ball has been "sticking his foot in his mouth," but also feels Lakers leadership can handle the situation:

"If he's there at the No. 2 spot you gotta draft him. Earvin 'Magic' Johnson and Jeanie Buss are very strong-minded people. I think they can handle Mr. Ball and his big ego."

The Lakers own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft behind the Boston Celtics, and Ball is a top option provided the Boston Celtics go with the expected selection of Washington guard Markelle Fultz at No. 1.

LaVar has been vocal about wanting his son to play only for the Lakers and even told Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation that L.A. is the only team Lonzo will work out for.

Lonzo's father made negative headlines Wednesday when he appeared on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd and Kristine Leahy.

LaVar was dismissive of Leahy, and when she suggested Big Baller Brand should try to market to women, Ball disagreed and even made a threatening comment, per Andrew Joseph of USA Today:

"I never disrespect women. But I'll tell you what, if you act like that, guess what? Something's coming to you, and it's OK."

LaVar's antics notwithstanding, Lonzo is an elite-level prospect who is almost certain to come off the board within the first few picks of the draft.

The Lakers had an opportunity to see him up close and personal at UCLA in 2016-17. He could end up being the superstar they need to accelerate their rebuild.