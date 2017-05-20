Zaza Pachulia Ruled Out, Andre Iguodala Probable for Game 3 vs. Spurs

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors won't be at full strength for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday at AT&T Center.

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN, center Zaza Pachulia will be inactive as the Warriors look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs. On the plus side, Andre Iguodala is probable.

Iguodala missed Game 2 on Tuesday because of a left knee injury, while Pachulia didn't play in the second half of the contest after he suffered a heel bruise.

Both players underwent MRIs, but the results came back clean and didn't reveal any structural damage.

Through nine playoff games, Iguodala is averaging 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 42.1 percent from the field. Pachulia, meanwhile, has registered 6.1 points and 4.3 boards a night through 10 postseason appearances.