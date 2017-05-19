Justin Bieber Dons Cavs Shorts at Show Months After Wearing Full Steph Curry Uni

Pop star Justin Bieber has a strange relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, the heavy favorites to reach the NBA Finals.

Last April, the 23-year-old singer expressed belief in LeBron James and the Cavs during a Quicken Loans Arena concert. According to DJ Steph Floss, the Biebs, while wearing an inaccurate jersey, said he thinks “LeBron is going to do it this year.”

As we know, he did.

This past March, though, Bieber donned a full Stephen Curry uniform during a pickup game, as pointed out by Alysha Tsuji of For The Win.

We’re talking jersey, shorts, high socks—the whole deal.

On Thursday, Bieber shifted back to the King. During a Purpose World Tour concert in South Africa, he rocked a pair of retro Cavs shorts.

Make up your mind, Biebs.

[Instagram, Twitter, For The Win]