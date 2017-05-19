Paul Pierce, Von Miller Leave LA Nightclub After Nearby Shooting

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Paul Pierce and Von Miller were reportedly at TAO nightclub in Los Angeles on Thursday night when two men running from the scene of a murder entered the establishment before they were detained by police.

According to TMZ, the suspects were fleeing from a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person dead.

Neither Pierce nor Miller was harmed following the run-in.

Both men proceeded to leave the club, but TMZ reported the former Los Angeles Clippers swingman wasn't able to leave in his own car since it was in side the zone cordoned off by police for the crime scene.