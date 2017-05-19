X-Pac Takes Lie Detector Test to Prove Innocence After Meth Arrest

Alexander Sibaja/Getty Images

WWE legend X-Pac passed a lie detector test on his online show X-Pac 12360 to try to clear the air regarding his arrest for possession of narcotics at Los Angeles International Airport in April.

According to TMZ, X-Pac took a professionally administered polygraph test after he said the narcotics he was arrested for possessing were misidentified as methamphetamine when they were really medicine he had to treat a yeast infection.

But as TMZ noted, "the science behind polygraph tests is widely disputed and the results are not admissible in court."

According to TMZ, X-Pac—whose real name is Sean Waltman—was initially arrested on April 29 after police found what were believed to be 38 methamphetamine capsules, two THC liquid cigarettes and three cannabis chocolate bars in his luggage.

Waltman was subsequently charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell—a charge that could carry up to four years in prison.