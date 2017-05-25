WWE NXT Stock Up, Stock Down on the Brand's Prospects for Week of May 25

Credit: WWE.com

The Authors of Pain weren't ready for WWE NXT prime time when they won the tag team titles, but the black-clad bruisers have since proved they deserve to carry around the gold in their paws.

Rezar and Akam were among the most impressive talents during a busy week for the developmental brand. They flourished at TakeOver: Chicago before Velveteen Dream and Wesley Blake took the stage on Wednesday's post-TakeOver show.

Roderick Strong's battle with the lunatics that form Sanity showed off both positives and negatives in his game. Velveteen Dream debuted again. Blake found himself in the main event slot, a quite unfamiliar position for him.

Who most wowed between the ropes? Who reminded us of how far they have yet to go? The following is a look at those very questions, breaking down NXT's winners and losers for the week.

Slightly Up: Roderick Strong

In his battle with the Sanity's leader, Strong didn't quite hit a home run but came away with a solid double.

Strong vs. Eric Young was a fun, dramatic match to open TakeOver. The crowd rooted on the babyface as he suffered through the punishment Young doled out. Spittle hung from his mouth. He was convincingly woozy.

Add Strong's usual crisp offense and there was a lot to like here.

The Score's Christopher Walder sure came away impressed:

Strong, though, didn't display as much charisma as you'd like to see. His big moment, as he struck Sanity's head, never quite hit the highest gear it could have. Sami Zayn in that role would have torn the roof off the Allstate Arena; Strong merely loosened it.

Questions remain about how deeply Strong will connect, especially with casual fans.

Up: Velveteen Dream

Patrick Clark has donned an Adrian Street-esque shtick, striding to the ring in purple. He debuted as Velveteen Dream on Wednesday's NXT in a win over Robert Anthony.

The flamboyant gimmick is both silly and his means to stand out.

He is already creating more discussion with this new persona than ever did as plain old Patrick. And the character will give him room to experiment, to find the right amount of comedy to blend into the act.

In the ring, he looked solid.

Velveteen Dream hammered Anthony with big, demonstrative strikes. And in an impressive display of athleticism, he finished off his foe with an elbow drop from clear across the ring.

He has tweaking and growing left to do, but he's headed in the right direction.

Even: Ruby Riot

Asuka looked like her usual dominant predatory self in the Triple Threat NXT Women's Championship match in Chicago. Nikki Cross compelled as an unhinged wild card in the bout.

Riot, meanwhile, faded to the background some.

The tattooed brawler didn't hold the match back by any means, but it was her opponents who provided the bulk of the energy and spark that night. The contest's biggest moments belonged to Cross and Asuka for the most part.

This was Riot's biggest NXT match to date, but it's hard to say it had much of an effect on her standing with the brand. Seeing her in a less crowded space will make it easier to what she's all about.

Up: The Authors of Pain

Rezar and Akam are learning on the job, picking up the art of being steamrolling behemoths.

Their victory over #DIY at TakeOver was the latest excellent match on their resume. The NXT Tag Team Championship ladder match was clearly the second-best bout of the night behind the instant classic between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne.

#DIY gets much of the credit for the quality of the contests during this feud, but The Authors of Pain aren't deadwood that Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have carried around.

They've shown impressive presence. They look comfortable bashing and bowling over their foes.

Jeremy Botter of Whizzered praised their monstrous ways:

And they have regularly come through in big moments. Saturday marked their third straight TakeOver with a top-notch match.

Down: Wesley Blake

All eyes were on Drew McIntyre in Wednesday's main event. McIntyre swallowed Blake up, not just in terms of dominating the match, but in terms of presence.

In his first televised match in ages, Blake went up against the Scottish gladiator and the two men produced a decent slugfest.

McInytre's recent collisions with Oney Lorcan and Andrade "Cien" Almas, though were far better. Those felt like true main events. Blake vs. McIntyre came off as more of midcard contest.

Blake has added a bit of a cowboy flair to his gimmick. He's changed his music. He's moved away from who he was when he tagged with Buddy Murphy, but that hasn't amounted to him looking like more of a star.

He's the 2017 Ron Bass: a good, reliable hand, but not someone who you position for title runs.