DeSean Jackson 'Came Here Because of the Money,' Needs to Be Great, Per Bucs OC

DeSean Jackson signed a three-year, $35 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly after free agency opened in March, and offensive coordinator Todd Monken is already putting pressure on the speedster to perform.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Monken said Jackson needs to live up to his top-dollar status.

"You came here because of the money," he said. "Don't give me all that bull about you came here because of the weather and Jameis [Winston]. No. You came here because we paid you the most. You need to play like that. He gets that. He's smart enough to understand that."

Monken also said the Buccaneers didn't pay Jackson—who will make $20 million guaranteed, 12th among all receivers—for what he's done in the past.

"We're not paying like [Derek] Jeter the last three years…we don't have any old street cred that we're paying you," Monken said. "No. We need you to be a great player now. OK? That's why we gave you the money."

Although Jackson will turn 31 years old before the 2017 season ends, he's been productive throughout his nine-year career.

In 2016, Jackson hauled in 56 receptions for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns while ripping off a league-leading 17.9 yards per catch. He also only missed one regular-season game with injury, which has been a problem in the past.

Jackson should see some softer coverages with Mike Evans lined up on the other side of the formation. He could be in line for a scoring surge if he remains healthy.