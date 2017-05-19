WWE United Kingdom Championship Special: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is gearing up to launch a weekly show based in the United Kingdom this summer, but the company has decided to hold a special event similar to an NXT TakeOver to tide us over.

Some of the top stars from the UK Championship tournament returned for the show, and they were joined by a few Superstars from 205 Live.

This is a big move for the company, as it's their first real effort to expand internationally. WWE tours around the world every year, but it has never had a separate division operating abroad.

Not only will this bring attention to European wrestling, but it will increase WWE's appeal with audiences who may have written it off.

Let's take a look at each match from Friday's UK Championship special.