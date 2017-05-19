WWE United Kingdom Championship Special: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights

WWE United Kingdom Championship Special: Winners, Grades, Reaction, HighlightsMay 19, 2017
WWE is gearing up to launch a weekly show based in the United Kingdom this summer, but the company has decided to hold a special event similar to an NXT TakeOver to tide us over.
Some of the top stars from the UK Championship tournament returned for the show, and they were joined by a few Superstars from 205 Live.
This is a big move for the company, as it's their first real effort to expand internationally. WWE tours around the world every year, but it has never had a separate division operating abroad.
Not only will this bring attention to European wrestling, but it will increase WWE's appeal with audiences who may have written it off.
Let's take a look at each match from Friday's UK Championship special.
Wolfgang vs. Joseph Conners
- It's always great to hear Jim Ross' voice on commentary. There's something about his enthusiasm that sets him apart from everyone else. Nigel McGuinness served as a nice counterpart to JR for this special event.
- Wolfgang is like Luke Harper. They both wrestle like they weigh 50 pounds less than they really do.
- McGuinness acknowledging a past victory over Finn Balor was a nice way to put Wolfgang over as a threat to anyone on the roster.
After a fantastic opening video, Wolfgang made his way to the ring for the first match of the show against another man who made a great impression during the UK Championship Tournament, Joseph Conners.
WWE put together some nice video packages for both men to reintroduce them to the WWE Universe. They were short vignettes, but they gave us a good idea of who each competitor is.
They started off with a slow pace as they sized each other up, but once Conners was in control, he turned up the heat against his larger opponent.
The fan participation helped this opening bout set the tone for the rest of the show. The people in attendance had the same kind of enthusiasm usually reserved for NXT TakeOver events.
The European style of wrestling is different than what WWE fans are used to, but this bout would have fit right in on any episode of Raw or SmackDown.
After both Superstars put on an impressive performance, Wolfgang picked up the win by spearing Conners out of the air before finishing him off with a senton from the top rope.
Grade: B+
The Brian Kendrick and TJP vs. Dan Moloney and Rich Swann
- Kendrick was showing some signs of his former self by dancing during his entrance. He has been more serious during his feud with Akira Tozawa, so it was a nice change to see him loosen up a bit.
- Moloney tricking TJP into attacking Kendrick's arm was hilarious. You don't see stuff like that during normal WWE matches.
- The crowd was chanting "TJ is a w----r" at one point. Ross pretended not to know what they were talking about for some reason.
Dan Moloney teamed with Rich Swann to face The Brian Kendrick and TJP in the sole tag team match on the card.
Having a few Superstars from 205 Live helped add some familiarity for WWE fans, but it was great to see Moloney represent the UK division after being eliminated in the first round of the championship tournament in January.
Moloney clearly has a loyal following judging from the volume of the crowd's chants, but all four competitors were given plenty of attention.
They were given a lot of time to make sure they could pace the match without anything feeling rushed. After another entertaining performance from everyone involved, Kendrick stole the victory by rolling Moloney up with a handful of tights.
Grade: B+
Trent Seven vs. Pete Dunne
- WWE allowing Dunne to carry the Progress World Championship with him to the ring was a pleasant surprise.
- The funny thing is Dunne, Seven and Tyler Bate are currently allies in Progress, but WWE has booked Dunne as a heel against his friends.
- "The Bruiserweight" is one of the coolest nicknames in wrestling today.
- Seven looked great, but Dunne is the real breakout star. It wouldn't be surprising if WWE brought him from the UK division over to NXT. He already has an established rivalry with William Regal, so there is history to build upon.
Pete Dunne and Trent Seven battled in a No. 1 Contender's match to see who would challenge the winner of this show's main event at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.
WWE added an extra chapter to the story by showing footage from an untelevised match along with a backstage segment showing Dunne attacking Seven's already injured right arm.
They kept the pace slow in the beginning while Dunne attempted to capitalize on the injury, and Seven sold every move like his arm was being broken.
Neither of these competitors will win any contests for their physiques, but they put on a match as physical and engaging as anything we have seen from WWE's main roster in recent weeks. They are proof that skill will trump appearance every time.
After putting on another memorable wrestling clinic, Dunne picked up the win to earn himself a title shot at TakeOver against the winner of Tyler Bate vs. Marc Andrews.
Grade: A
Marc Andrews vs. Tyler Bate
- Andrews is the only competitor in the division without generic entrance music. However, the song he picked sounded like something from a rejected Blink 182 album.
- Bate is only 20 years old and has already held multiple titles in a handful of promotions. He makes most of us look lazy by comparison.
- Ross thinks the champion's name is Tyler Bates.
- Dunne attacked Andrews before he and Bate came face to face. It's always funny to watch Dunne put a cap on his attitude as soon as Regal shows up.
The main event of the evening saw Bate defend the United Kingdom Championship against one of the few people he has a size advantage over, Marc Andrews.
Bate's impressive technical prowess was on full display in the opening moments of the bout, but Andrews matched him at every turn.
They traded holds and counters for several minutes before their aggression got the best of them and they started using more strikes.
It took a little while for Andrews to take control, but once he did, the match became a lot more exciting. Every sequence they performed was as smooth as could be, and the fans responded accordingly with several different chants.
Following numerous close calls and false finishes, Bate retained the title with his patented Tyler Driver '97. Even though one man left with the belt, both competitors can leave knowing they made it hard for anyone to follow them at TakeOver or Backlash this weekend.
Grade: A+
