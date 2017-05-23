Ajax vs. Manchester United: 2017 Europa League Final Odds and Prediction

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has had his sights set on Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm for some time.

As soon as it became clear the Red Devils would be unable to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League by finishing in the top four of the Premier League, the Portuguese boss has made it clear that beating the Dutch side is all that matters, per Sky Sports' Stephen Mills.

The Premier League giants are strong favourites to claim the trophy against a young and exciting Ajax side.

Per Oddschecker, United are 1-2 to prevail at the Friends Arena, with Ajax priced at 2-1.

Given the respective strength of the two squads, it is no surprise United are expected to win.

Ajax have enjoyed a fine season. They finished second to Feyenoord in the Eredivisie and have beaten the likes of Panathinaikos, Standard Liege, Celta Vigo, Legia Warsaw, FC Schalke 04 and Lyon on their way to the Europa League final.

Youngsters Kasper Dolberg, Bertrand Traore and Amin Younes have been often fantastic in attack, while 18-year-old Justin Kluivert has also made his first-team breakthrough this season.

Indeed, youth has been the watchword of manager Peter Bosz's side, per the BBC's John Bennett, while their matches have invariably involved bags of goals—eight of their last 10 fixtures have seen at least four goals scored.

However, both these factors could count against them in the Europa League final.

Mourinho will likely organise his side to stop Ajax's key attackers and count on the fact the Dutch side do not have the defence to keep his strike force out.

United also have a potent combination of youth and experience to call upon, which should play in their favour.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Antonio Valencia, Michael Carrick, Juan Mata and Wayne Rooney have all played in Champions League finals before, while Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford have proved to be an effective duo in attack.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan also has the ability to be the difference-maker in the match having thrived in the tournament so far, per the Europa League:

It is set to be a fascinating clash, and United and Mourinho should be wary of the threat posed by a fearless young Ajax outfit.

But the Manchester giants boast more quality and experience in their squad, which should see them to a tight victory in Sweden.

Predicted Result: Ajax 1-2 Manchester United