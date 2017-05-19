Tom Brady Signs Aston Martin Endorsement Deal

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

It's time to add Aston Martin to Tom Brady's expansive list of endorsements.

According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, the New England Patriots quarterback has signed a multiyear deal with the British automaker to endorse its DB11, which has a starting price of $211,995.

"As a longtime fan and driver, I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company's history," Brady said in a statement.

Brady also confirmed the deal with a post on Instagram:

In addition to pitching the DB11, Aston Martin announced Brady will help curate a special-edition Vanquish S. According to Rovell, only 12 of those vehicles will be produced and made available to the public.

Brady's endorsement portfolio also includes partnerships with Under Armour, UGG boots and Tag Heuer watches.