    Tom Brady Signs Aston Martin Endorsement Deal

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 19, 2017

    New England Patriots QB Tom Brady #12 celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    It's time to add Aston Martin to Tom Brady's expansive list of endorsements. 

    According to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, the New England Patriots quarterback has signed a multiyear deal with the British automaker to endorse its DB11, which has a starting price of $211,995. 

    "As a longtime fan and driver, I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company's history," Brady said in a statement.

    Brady also confirmed the deal with a post on Instagram: 

    In addition to pitching the DB11, Aston Martin announced Brady will help curate a special-edition Vanquish S. According to Rovell, only 12 of those vehicles will be produced and made available to the public.

    Brady's endorsement portfolio also includes partnerships with Under Armour, UGG boots and Tag Heuer watches.

     