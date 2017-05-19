Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough: Jurgen Klopp Talks Top 4 in Pre-Match EPL Presser

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes opinion has changed on the Reds' prospects and said qualifying for the UEFA Champions League would be the "icing on the cake" in terms of attracting key summer targets.

A home victory over Middlesbrough on Sunday for Liverpool would guarantee them a top-four finish in the Premier League for the first time since 2014 and only the second time in eight seasons.

Klopp said ahead of the clash, though, that he believes Liverpool a more attractive club since he took charge, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo: "We are a really interesting project. Everyone can see from the outside. Perspective has changed and we feel that in the talks. They have seen our way and they have seen our football. Champions League would be icing on the cake."