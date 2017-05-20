Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Manchester United will wrap up their 2016-17 Premier League season with a tussle against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday.

For Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, it's a fixture he could do without, with United's focus very much on Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final with Ajax at this point. It means the manager is likely to select a much-changed side for the contest, with a few young players likely to be given the chance to impress.

There's no pressure on Palace to perform either, as a 4-0 win over Hull City last weekend confirmed their Premier League place for next season.

Here are the key details on where to catch this one, the latest team news for both sides and a preview of how this encounter is likely to pan out.

Date: Sunday, May 21

Time: 3 p.m. (BST), 10 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Team News

Manchester United: With the Europa League final to come, it's unlikely Mourinho will take any risks with his team selection. It means key men like Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ander Herrera will likely sit on the bench. Eric Bailly may feature, though, as he's suspended for the Ajax clash.

Likely XI: Joel Pereira; Matteo Darmian, Axel Tuanzebe, Chris Smalling, Demetri Mitchell; Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba; Matty Willock, Jesse Lingard, Josh Harrop; Anthony Martial

Crystal Palace: Sam Allardyce will be without Andros Townsend for this one, with the winger suffering with a hamstring problem. Yohan Cabaye is a doubt, while Mamadou Sakho and Scott Dann are set to miss the visit to Old Trafford, too.

Likely XI: Wayne Hennessey; Joel Ward, Martin Kelly, James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp; Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Jason Puncheon, Patrick van Aanholt; Christian Benteke

Preview

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Although United supporters will be itching for Wednesday's game in Stockholm to start, this Premier League game is a chance to see what some of their next generation can bring to the starting XI.

Indeed, on Monday Mourinho was in attendance at Old Trafford to see midfielder Harrop net a stunning hat-trick in Premier League 2, helping his side to secure a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. The manager confirmed he and some other youngsters will make the matchday squad.

"I will bring Mitchell, he was on the bench," he said, per the club's official website. "[Scott] McTominay, he was on the bench. Of course, Axel [Tuanzebe]. Of course, Eric Bailly and [Matty] Willock will come too. Josh Harrop will come. Zachary [Dearnley] will come."

Ben Hoskins/Getty Images

Per the same source, Mourinho also confirmed Pogba will be involved having been absent recently due to the death of his father. Per sports journalist Daniel Harris, he's a player the Red Devils have missed:

Although United supporters won't be too concerned about the result of this one, three points at Old Trafford would at least send everyone off to Stockholm in high spirits. After disappointing recent displays against Tottenham and Southampton, a decent performance is overdue too.

Palace are a dangerous outfit, though, and with the pressure off they can do some damage to a much-changed Red Devils team.

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Under Allardyce their counter-attacking threat and set-piece effectiveness has posed some serious issues for illustrious sides. Palace recently went to Stamford Bridge and turned Chelsea over before repeating the trick at Anfield against Liverpool.

In Zaha, they have a player who is tailor made for these types of matches, and he will be desperate to impress against his old club. Per WhoScored.com, the Ivory Coast winger is a tough man to contain:

If Palace were able to win here they would potentially move up as high as 11th in the Premier League table; United, by contrast, are marooned in sixth place in the standings. So of the two sides involved, perhaps it is the visitors who will be the most plugged in on the day.

The Red Devils XI is set to be full of youthful exuberance, and the home fans will rally behind some fresh faces. A strong Palace side will hold them to an entertaining draw, though.

Manchester United 2-2 Crystal Palace