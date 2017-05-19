FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: Premier League Team of the Season Cards, Ratings Revealed

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

A 98-rated Eden Hazard headlines the Premier League Team of the Season as one of six Chelsea representatives in FIFA 17 Ultimate Team's latest batch of prestigious upgrades for the English top flight.

The Belgian is joined by N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Diego Costa, as well as several compatriots including Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Everton's Romelu Lukaku.

Tottenham Hotspur are actually the club with the most players included with yet more Belgian talent in Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, along with Hugo Lloris, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kyle Walker and Christian Eriksen taking their total to seven.

The remaining players belong to Manchester United, Liverpool or Arsenal, aside from Michael Keane flying the flag for Burnley.

EA Sports tweeted the lineup on Friday, along with a bonus player:

Here's a breakdown of the starting XI:

FIFA 17 Premier League Team of the Season Position Player, Club, Nationality, Rating GK David De Gea, Manchester United, Spain, 95 RB Kyle Walker, Tottenham Hotspur, England, 89 CB Cesar Azpilcueta, Chelsea, Spain, 91 CB Jan Vertonghen, Tottenham Hotspur, Belgium, 91 LWB Marcos Alonso, Chelsea, Spain, 90 CM N'Golo Kante, Chelsea, France, 92 CAM Dele Alli, Tottenham Hotspur, England, 91 RW Sadio Mane, Liverpool, Senegal, 91 LW Eden Hazard, Chelsea, Belgium, 98 ST Romelu Lukaku, Everton, Belgium, 94 ST Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur, England, 94 Substitutes GK Hugo Lloris, Tottenham Hotspur, France, 94 CB David Luiz, Chelsea, Brazil, 92 CB Toby Alderweireld, Tottenham Hotspur, Belgium, 91 CM Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City, Belgium, 95 CAM Christian Eriksen, Tottenham Hotspur, Denmark, 93 ST Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal, Chile, 95 ST Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Manchester United, Sweden, 97 Reserves RB Antonio Valencia, Manchester United, Ecuador, 89 CB Michael Keane, Burnley, England, 89 CM Ander Herrera, Manchester United, Spain, 90 CM Adam Lallana, Liverpool, England, 90 ST Diego Costa, Chelsea, Spain, 94 EA Sports

Eden Hazard, Chelsea

After receiving four in-form cards throughout the campaign, it's of little surprise to find the effervescent Hazard starring in the Team of the Season.

The Belgian returned to his best this year and notched 15 goals and five assists as he helped Chelsea win the Premier League title.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey believes his performances against the Blues' rivals have set him apart this year:

With his 98-rated card, even the best will struggle to stop him on FIFA.

The 26-year-old boasts the incredible combination of a 98 base pace stat and 99 dribbling, making him virtually unstoppable down the left flank, while his 96 shooting gives him an almost unrivalled end product in the final third.

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

Kane has enjoyed a similarly majestic season—also rewarded with four Team of the Week appearances—and he showcased his phenomenal talent on Thursday as he bagged a four-goal haul in Spurs' 6-1 thrashing of Leicester City.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A pair of close-range finishes showed off his predatory instincts before he twice struck from the edge of the area.

Opta's Duncan Alexander and Metro's Ewan Roberts marvelled at the striker:

Kane's goals took him past Lukaku into the lead for the Premier League's golden boot, and the pair share an overall rating of 94 here.

Lukaku's 90 passing makes him slightly inferior in terms of linking up with team-mates, though the Belgian arguably has the edge thanks to his significantly quicker pace—92 compared with 85—and maxed out shooting, while his 97 physical stat is a touch better than Kane's 96.

Both are elite goalscorers and would be an asset to any side, but more players might actually opt for Lukaku.

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

De Bruyne's campaign has perhaps slightly gone under the radar compared with the some of the other players here because of City's somewhat underwhelming season, but he has been tremendous.

Per the Premier League's official Twitter account, the playmaker has demonstrated record-breaking creativity at the Etihad Stadium:

He's also scored six league goals. Football writer Jonny Bentley sang his praises when he helped City to a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday:

While he lacks the pace and defensive skills of Kante or Alli, De Bruyne's playmaking skills shine through on his 95-rated card.

His 97 base passing stat is bettered only by Eriksen in the Team of the Season, while his 95 shooting makes him a real goalscoring threat from midfield, and with 96 dribbling, evading opponents will be a breeze.

De Bruyne will make a fine addition to any midfield, particularly one that also boasts a defensive anchor alongside him to pick up the slack—Kante being a perfect choice because of his 92 defensive stat and complementary 90-rated pace, too.