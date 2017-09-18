Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid Agree Contract Extension Until 2022

VI-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has agreed a new five-year deal with the club, it was confirmed on Sunday.

Per the club's official website, the Spain international has committed his long-term future to the Madrid giants, having cemented his place as the team's starting right-back:

Carvajal has been tremendous for Zinedine Zidane's side recently and has showcased remarkable consistency since returning to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013 after a season with Bayer Leverkusen. Now, it's tough to think of a more effective right-back in world football.

As is the case with any full-back playing for one of Europe's elite clubs, there's an onus on the Madrid man to push forward and make an impression in the final third.

As Squawka Football noted, Carvajal has proven he can do that at the highest level:

The 25-year-old's unrelenting energy and powerful running make him a major threat on an overlap, while his crossing in advanced positions is typically pinpoint.

Carvajal is omnipresent on the right flank, though, as he is not a player to relinquish defensive responsibilities. The right-back is aggressive in his tackling, not one to shirk physical challenges and an expert in terms of positioning.

Of Madrid's starting XI, Carvajal is arguably the least glamorous name. But the job he does from right-back should not be understated, especially given the player ahead of him in an advanced position is often given total positional freedom. At times, he's a one-man right side for Real Madrid.

This contract from Los Blancos is illustrative of the belief the club have in Carvajal and the potential he possesses to remain as the right-back at the Santiago Bernabeu for many more years to come.