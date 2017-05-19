Arsene Wenger Says His Arsenal Future Will Be Decided After 2017 FA Cup Final

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed his future will not be decided until after the FA Cup final.

James Olley of the Evening Standard relayed the news:

Wenger's current contract expires at the end of this season, which Arsenal could finish with a trophy if they beat Chelsea on May 27.

The Frenchman was otherwise coy when asked about his future, per Olley:

Speculation has been rife for months as to whether Wenger will stay on at the Emirates Stadium beyond the summer or not.

ESPN's Alex Shaw and Rory Smith of the New York Times are fed up with the situation:

The uncertainty surrounding the club has been detrimental to the second half of their campaign, though it has been clear for some time that Wenger will not be revealing his plans until the end of the season.

Arsenal's involvement in the FA Cup final naturally extends that even further.

Barring significant slip-ups for Manchester City at Watford or Liverpool at home to Middlesbrough on the final day, the Gunners look set to miss out on the top four for the first time in Wenger's 21-year tenure.

Arsenal's failure to sustain a real title challenge over the last decade and repeated UEFA Champions League exits at the last-16 stage—which are frequently humiliating to boot—have increased calls for Wenger to step down from many Gunners fans.

It probably is the best decision for the club if Wenger moves on, and while Chelsea will be firm favourites in the FA Cup final, winning the trophy would be a good way to sign off on his incredible Arsenal career.

However, winning it could just as easily drive the 67-year-old to continue in the hopes of more silverware, and equally losing—or failing to get in the top four—could spur him on to stay and try to improve things.

It's difficult to know what will happen, but there is at least a more concrete time frame as to when his future will be revealed.