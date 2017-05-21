Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 38 EPL Predictions

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The race for the top four is all that's left to decide on the final day of the Premier League season, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City set to battle it out for UEFA Champions League qualification on Sunday.

The Gunners are at home to Everton, three points behind City, who are away at Watford, and one point behind the Reds, who face Middlesbrough at Anfield.

Champions Chelsea will wrap up their campaign against relegated Sunderland at Stamford Bridge, while Manchester United take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford but will have one eye on Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final.

Tottenham Hotspur are guaranteed to finish second and will finish their season away at Hull City.

As this is the last day of the campaign, each match will kick off on Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET). Here is the full list of fixtures, complete with viewing information and predictions:

Premier League Week 38 Fixtures Fixture (TV) Prediction Arsenal vs. Everton (NBC USA) 2-0 Burnley vs. West Ham United 2-1 Chelsea vs. Sunderland 4-0 Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (MSNBC) 0-3 Leicester City vs. Bournemouth 2-2 Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough (Sky Sports 1, NBCSN) 3-0 Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace (CNBC) 1-1 Southampton vs Stoke City 2-1 Swansea City vs. West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Watford vs. Manchester City (Sky Sports 2) 1-3 BBC Sport

All matches can be streamed via NBC Sports Live in the USA, while those on Sky Sports can be streamed with Sky Go in the UK.



Arsenal vs. Everton

Despite the Gunners' traditional end-of-season revival in recent weeks, the damage was done earlier in the campaign, and their fate is not in their own hands as they're relying on Liverpool or City slipping up.

ESPN's Paul Carr broke down what they need to happen:

There also remains the unlikely possibility of a first-ever play-off for a Champions League spot, per Dale Johnson of the same outlet:

Arsenal have won seven of their last nine Premier League matches, with defeats to Crystal Palace and rivals Spurs proving costly.

On Tuesday, they overcame a stubborn Sunderland side to keep their hopes alive. As noted by James Olley of the Evening Standard, their focus will be more on Middlesbrough than themselves on Sunday:

Indeed, while Everton won last time out against Watford, they've not been at their best in recent weeks, and Romelu Lukaku has gone four games without a goal.

Arsenal should be able to play their part on Sunday with a home win over the Toffees.

Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough

After defeat to Palace in April and a 0-0 draw with Southampton earlier this month, it looked as if Liverpool were in serious jeopardy of throwing their top-four place away.

The Reds should have had it wrapped up already, but they enjoyed a statement 4-0 win over West Ham United last time out to keep in control.

Football writer Jack Lusby hailed their creativity as they tore apart a poor Hammers side:

They've also improved at the back of late, per Goal's Melissa Reddy:

Despite being relegated, Boro boast the best defence of any side from 10th down, but they've mustered just 27 goals in 37 matches this season, so they're unlikely to give the Reds too much trouble in an attacking sense.

The Reds still need to win to make certain of their place and will need to break the visitors down.

The longer it takes to do so, the more nervy they're likely to become, but an early goal would ease that tension and should put the game to bed, allowing them to relax and likely score several more.

Arsenal will likely do what they need to do on Sunday, but the Reds can and probably will ensure it's too little, too late.