Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 38 EPL Predictions

Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 38 EPL PredictionsMay 21, 2017
The race for the top four is all that's left to decide on the final day of the Premier League season, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City set to battle it out for UEFA Champions League qualification on Sunday.
The Gunners are at home to Everton, three points behind City, who are away at Watford, and one point behind the Reds, who face Middlesbrough at Anfield.
Champions Chelsea will wrap up their campaign against relegated Sunderland at Stamford Bridge, while Manchester United take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford but will have one eye on Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final.
Tottenham Hotspur are guaranteed to finish second and will finish their season away at Hull City.
As this is the last day of the campaign, each match will kick off on Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET). Here is the full list of fixtures, complete with viewing information and predictions:
|Premier League Week 38 Fixtures
|Fixture (TV)
|Prediction
|Arsenal vs. Everton (NBC USA)
|2-0
|Burnley vs. West Ham United
|2-1
|Chelsea vs. Sunderland
|4-0
|Hull City vs. Tottenham Hotspur (MSNBC)
|0-3
|Leicester City vs. Bournemouth
|2-2
|Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough (Sky Sports 1, NBCSN)
|3-0
|Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace (CNBC)
|1-1
|Southampton vs Stoke City
|2-1
|Swansea City vs. West Bromwich Albion
|2-0
|Watford vs. Manchester City (Sky Sports 2)
|1-3
|BBC Sport
All matches can be streamed via NBC Sports Live in the USA, while those on Sky Sports can be streamed with Sky Go in the UK.
Arsenal vs. Everton
Despite the Gunners' traditional end-of-season revival in recent weeks, the damage was done earlier in the campaign, and their fate is not in their own hands as they're relying on Liverpool or City slipping up.
ESPN's Paul Carr broke down what they need to happen:
Paul Carr @PCarrESPN
To make the top four, Arsenal needs: - Win & LIV loss/draw OR - Win & City loss and make up 6+ in GD OR - Draw & LIV loss by at least 25/16/2017, 8:41:14 PM
There also remains the unlikely possibility of a first-ever play-off for a Champions League spot, per Dale Johnson of the same outlet:
Dale Johnson @DaleJohnsonESPN
For Champions League playoff between Arsenal and Liverpool: Arsenal 1-1 Everton Liverpool 0-2 Middlesbrough #afc #lfc #ucl #epl5/16/2017, 8:34:30 PM
Arsenal have won seven of their last nine Premier League matches, with defeats to Crystal Palace and rivals Spurs proving costly.
On Tuesday, they overcame a stubborn Sunderland side to keep their hopes alive. As noted by James Olley of the Evening Standard, their focus will be more on Middlesbrough than themselves on Sunday:
James Olley @JamesOlley
FT 2-0 #afc Sanchez makes the difference again. #afc must hope Middlesbrough put up similar resistance at Anfield as Sunderland did here.5/16/2017, 8:34:25 PM
Indeed, while Everton won last time out against Watford, they've not been at their best in recent weeks, and Romelu Lukaku has gone four games without a goal.
Arsenal should be able to play their part on Sunday with a home win over the Toffees.
Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough
After defeat to Palace in April and a 0-0 draw with Southampton earlier this month, it looked as if Liverpool were in serious jeopardy of throwing their top-four place away.
The Reds should have had it wrapped up already, but they enjoyed a statement 4-0 win over West Ham United last time out to keep in control.
Football writer Jack Lusby hailed their creativity as they tore apart a poor Hammers side:
Jack Lusby @jacklusby_
Liverpool created 1️⃣9️⃣ chances vs. West Ham—their most in the league since Daniel Sturridge's last start against Sunderland on Jan 2. #LFC https://t.co/lUmWO6Qa345/15/2017, 1:20:31 PM
They've also improved at the back of late, per Goal's Melissa Reddy:
Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_
#LFC's clean sheet today was their third successive shutout in the league for the first time since August 2015 https://t.co/bRO0UJCCxo5/14/2017, 8:43:07 PM
Despite being relegated, Boro boast the best defence of any side from 10th down, but they've mustered just 27 goals in 37 matches this season, so they're unlikely to give the Reds too much trouble in an attacking sense.
The Reds still need to win to make certain of their place and will need to break the visitors down.
The longer it takes to do so, the more nervy they're likely to become, but an early goal would ease that tension and should put the game to bed, allowing them to relax and likely score several more.
Arsenal will likely do what they need to do on Sunday, but the Reds can and probably will ensure it's too little, too late.