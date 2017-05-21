WWE Backlash 2017: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Backlash will be the first post-WrestleMania pay-per-view for the SmackDown brand. The card might not look like amazing on paper, but a few matches have great potential.

Let's take a look at what we know about Sunday's event.

Venue: Allstate Arena in Chicago



Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (main show), 7 p.m. ET (kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers

Backlash Card

Sunday's event appears to be built around pushing new stars and giving people second chances. Here is a look at the Backlash card, according to WWE.com:

Luke Harper vs. Erick Rowan

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Carmella

The Usos vs. Breezango (Smackdown Tag Team Championships)

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (United States Championship)

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal (WWE Championship)

PPV Live Stream

Some cable and satellite providers will carry Backlash via PPV, but most people will watch on the WWE Network.

Kickoff Live Stream

Other Backlash Thoughts

Backlash has fans split down the middle. Some like seeing underrated Superstars get a chance to shine, while others feel like some of the people being pushed don't deserve it.

Mahal is the biggest point of contention among the WWE Universe. His ascension came about after he was booked as little more than a jobber since he returned to the company in August.

The Maharaja has made big steps toward becoming a better heel, especially with the addition of the Singh brothers, so it might not be so bad if he wins the WWE title.

Another act getting some needed attention is Breezango. Their fashion police gimmick was treading water for months, but their recent Fashion Files vignettes have given them a chance to show off their comedic skills.

Tyler Breeze and Fandango are both talented wrestlers, and if they can keep up with The Usos, they will continue to gain more fans as time goes on.

One of the more anticipated bouts will see Shinsuke Nakamura make his main roster in-ring debut against Dolph Ziggler.

Both men are known for their flashy style and enviable wrestling ability, so there is a good chance they will steal the show.

We shouldn't judge a show based solely on the lineup because any show can surprise us by showcasing top-notch wrestling, which is what matters most in the end.