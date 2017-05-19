Ander Herrera Wins Manchester United's Player of the Year Award for 2017

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Ander Herrera was crowned Manchester United's player of the season for 2016-17 on Thursday, beating fellow nominees Antonio Valencia and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the coveted Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

He succeeded team-mate and fellow Spaniard David De Gea, who has won the award at Old Trafford in each of the previous three seasons, per United:

According to the Red Devils' website, Herrera topped the closest-ever poll for the accolade, beating out right-back Valencia by just 242 votes, with top-scorer Ibrahimovic not much further behind.

The 27-year-old has made 31 Premier League appearances in 2016-17, netting one goal and providing six assists, while he has started eight of the 14 UEFA Europa League matches that have seen United advance to the final, per WhoScored.com.

Arguably the hard-working central midfielder's best performance of the campaign came in United's 2-0 defeat of Chelsea back in April during which he scored a goal and provided an assist, all while shackling Eden Hazard with an impressive man-marking job:

He said upon receiving the award, per United's website: "It's very special for me to win this award because when you see the list of winners, you realise how important it is. And I stopped the record of David.