Jan Oblak Interest Reportedly Upped by Manchester United Amid David De Gea Talk

Manchester United's interest in Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has reportedly intensified amid fears that David De Gea could pursue a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Citing sources at Old Trafford, ESPN FC's Mark Ogden reported the Red Devils have begun scouting Oblak more frequently as their concerns over De Gea's future have increased.

United boss Jose Mourinho would prefer to keep the Spaniard in place at United and has said he will still be at the club in pre-season, but Oblak is his top target to replace him should he move to the Spanish capital.

