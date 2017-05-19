Von Miller Thanks Broncos Employees at Team's Service Awards Ceremony

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller took the time to recognize the team's employees who don't receive national media attention.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, Miller made an appearance at the Broncos' annual service recognition day Thursday in an effort to help honor those who reached service milestones with the team. Stadium workers, grounds crew, chefs and equipment managers were among those honored.

"We couldn't do what we do if it weren't for you," Miller said.

He also participated in a raffle and shook hands with those recognized.

Broncos vice president of public relations Patrick Smyth shared a look at Miller speaking to the employees Thursday:

Jhabvala noted this is nothing new for the Super Bowl 50 MVP, considering he and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas sent more than 100 members of the team's football staff on a two-night stay to an upscale resort last year.

Miller is coming off his fifth Pro Bowl season and third First Team All-Pro season in which he notched 13.5 sacks, but he recognized there are plenty of people involved with the team who allow him to achieve at such a high rate.