WWE Backlash 2017: Latest Card Picks, Including Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

credit: wwe.com

WWE Backlash is coming up on Sunday, May 21. Fans of the blue brand will be treated to three championship matches as well as the in-ring main roster debut of an international superstar. A Lone Wolf will face an underdog, and two former brothers will wage war.

The stars are there, and hopefully the storylines will be as well.

One in particular that WWE fans are surely anxious to see unfold is between Kevin Owens and AJ Styles. KO's United States Championship will be on the line, as his new feud with Styles is reaching an important point.

This will likely not be a quick rivalry; Owens versus Styles could carry on through the summer and be the featured angle for the blue brand.

But this night is about much more than just one singles title of course. This is the chance for SmackDown Live Superstars to show what they can do under the bright lights. Though both programs are part of the same company, the SmackDown crew is surely ready to outshine the red brand on Raw.

SmackDown has eight matches to get the job done, and now it's up to WWE to ensure the booking is right for each Superstar along the way.