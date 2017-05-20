Cuban OF Luis Robert Reportedly Agrees to Contract With White Sox

Charles Norfleet/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox have added a big-time prospect in 19-year-old Cuban outfielder Luis Robert, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The multitool player has elite speed that will help him on the basepaths and in center field, where he projects to play at the major league level. He also dominated Cuban pitching over the past year, hitting .401 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI in 53 games for Ciego de Avila.

Adding in a strong arm from the outfield, it's clear why he was worth such a large contract.

"It's no slam dunk," a National League scout told Bleacher Report's Danny Knobler. "But he's about as freakish a physical package as you'll see."

Although the young prospect will likely start in the minors before seeing his skill set translate to success at the next level, his raw ability made him a highly sought-after player on the open market.

Per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics and Cincinnati Reds all sent top scouts to see him, with the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago ending up as the most likely.

In the end, the White Sox won the bidding war and have added a high-upside player to an already solid farm system.

The team also has a solid foundation of Cubans between Jose Abreu and top prospect Yoan Moncada.

Although the signing restricts the organization from adding another international player for more than $300,000, this could be worth it if Robert lives up to his billing.