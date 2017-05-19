Breaking Down WWE's Most Controversial, Shocking Stories for the Week of May 19

Credit: WWE.com

Randy Orton became an even bigger enemy to hardcore wrestling fans with a series of tweets that resulted in one of the bigger controversies in the month of May. Meanwhile, Raw's women's division followed suit with a Twitter beef of their own. The good news in all this? Well, there probably isn't any, but it is worth mentioning that Braun Strowman could be back sooner than we thought.

Diving into Controversy

Orton played the Internet Wrestling Community like a fiddle on Twitter (h/t Wrestling Inc) with not-so-nice comments about the independent wrestling scene. Not only did Orton echo criticisms tweeted out by former OVW trainer Rip Rogers, but he also doubled down with a facetious apology and managed to get into a Twitter feud with Bully Ray all by the end of Mother's Day weekend.

Orton's comments have sparked equal parts outrage and philosophical debates all across social media, as fans of the highly physical independent wrestling circuit butt heads with more traditional wrestling minds. And while those in this war of words may never find common ground, Orton was the source of a very entertaining feud that has resulted in its own t-shirt.

Return of the Monster?

After suffering what was initially believed to be a short-term injury, WWE.com reported Strowman was slated to miss up to six months. Fortunately, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc), the six-month figure is a work, as Strowman is expected back for a potential blockbuster main event against Brock Lesnar.

While Strowman heals, WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle announced a Fatal 5-Way for Elimination Chamber to decide the No. 1 Contender. The Fatal 5-Way at Elimination Chamber and ensuing Universal Championship match at Great Balls of Fire will stall for time as Strowman heals for a stage much bigger than either of the aforementioned pay-per-views. Should Strowman return in time for a SummerSlam world title match, what is expected to be a minor injury could end up being a blessing in disguise.

Beefing with the Boss

Former WWE Superstar Melina, Lana, Sasha Banks and Summer Rae were involved in a Twitter fight following comments made by Melina after Alicia Fox's shocking win over The Boss on Raw.

Many fans have been frustrated with a perceived stalling in The Boss' character. Banks was an afterthought in the WrestleMania 33 match against Bayley, Charlotte and Nia Jax, and after months of a speculated heel-turn, Banks has continued to languish as a miscast babyface in an otherwise opportunistic division.

Fox's victory could be a sign of Raw building stronger heels in the women's division. Now that Charlotte is gone, a void has been created for a veteran like Fox to join the likes of Jax and Alexa Bliss.

Cash Money Punk?

It's been over three years since CM Punk's final match in WWE, and ever since the former WWE Superstar walked out on the promotion that made him a household name, he has received endless inquiries from fans as to if and when he would ever return to wrestling.

Punk has addressed this never-ending question in countless interviews with podcasts like the Wrestling Compadres Slamcast (h/t Wrestling Inc).

In the spirit of putting one's money where one's mouth is, Gary Stonehouse of The Sun reported 5 Star Wrestling promoter Daniel Hinkles is offering the former WWE champion $1 million to compete in a tournament hosted by the United Kingdom promotion.



Punk seems to be at peace with life after wrestling, and despite losing a one-sided match in his debut bout in the UFC, he showed intense dedication to the craft as he trained for his fight against rising welterweight Mickey Gall.

Punk recently competed in MTV's Challenge series in a Champs vs. Pros installment in hopes of raising money for a local charity in Chicago. Punk is a man of principal who cannot be bought, so 5 Star Wrestling may have better luck offering the $1 million check to PAWS Chicago.

