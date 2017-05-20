NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: Predictions, TV and Live-Stream Coverage for Saturday

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The 2017 NBA playoffs wouldn't be complete without an odd storyline. A lifelong San Antonio Spurs fan took legal action against Zaza Pachulia and the Golden State Warriors, per ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Of course, this lawsuit draws laughs and chuckles, but the Spurs have a serious issue on their hands with Kawhi Leonard basically inactive during Thursday's practice, per San Antonio Express-News writer Melissa Rohlin.

"At Spurs practice Thursday, the players said Leonard was in the building. But that's about all they said about Leonard," Rohlin said.

In Rohlin's report, Pau Gasol said, "He was sitting nicely on the sideline," when referring to Leonard at practice.

How much of a chance do the Spurs have in Game 3 without their leading scorer and best defender?

Here are the viewing details for Saturday's contest:

Date: Saturday at 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Game 3 Predictions

Kawhi Leonard Plays Game 3

San Antonio could essentially close the books on their 2017 postseason after another loss to the Warriors. They're not equipped to counter a sweep with four consecutive victories. For that reason, Leonard, at less than 75 percent, would likely suit up to play in Game 3.

At the very least, the Spurs' best player would serve as a decoy who commands some attention on the offensive end. Nonetheless, the ankle injury severely limits the two-time Defensive Player of the Year when attempting to chase sharpshooters off their marks.

The initial sight of Leonard in uniform should bring roaring cheers at the AT&T Center. However, it's unrealistic to expect the two-time All-Star to play as well as he did in Game 1 before landing on Pachulia's foot.

LaMarcus Aldridge Reappears in Game 3

Head coach Gregg Popovich put the spotlight on LaMarcus Aldridge and rightfully so, per San Antonio Express-News reporter Mike Finger:

"I think he's got a major responsibility in Game 3 to come out and get something done,” Popovich said. “Whether it's for himself or teammates. He's got to do it."

Without Leonard at full health, the talented forward must justify the dollars spent on him two offseasons ago.

Through the 2017 playoffs, Aldridge has been all over the map. In Game 1, the 31-year-old forward put 28 points on the scoreboard but looked overwhelmed at times down the stretch. He scored eight points on Tuesday, which prompted Popovich's public message to him.

In Game 2, Jonathon Simmons led the team in scoring with 22 points. Expect Aldridge to explode on the offensive end on Saturday, with or without Leonard on the court.

Klay Thompson Answers Critics

Klay Thompson has disappeared since his 21-point semifinal performance in Game 4 against the Utah Jazz. He's shooting an overall 28 percent in the Western Conference Final. The Warriors don't need him to win Saturday's contest, but the 27-year-old sharpshooter looks small next to teammates Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

In fairness, Thompson's production took the biggest hit with Durant joining the starting lineup, but he's maintained his ability to guard opposing scorers. According to CSN Bay Area reporter Monte Poole, the Warriors have praised the two-way player for his non-scoring contributions throughout the postseason.

At this point, Thompson is overdue for a good scoring night. With the swirling concerns for his offensive production, look for the Warriors to help their third sharpshooter build confidence.

Warriors Remain Postseason Perfect

Golden State played a poor first half in Game 1 and woke up after Leonard's injury. Popovich had to call out a star player during the Western Conference Final, which isn't a good look for a team down 0-2.

If he plays, Leonard won't have the same spring in his step to chase down Durant, Curry or Thompson. San Antonio doesn't have the shooters to compete with Golden State or enough quality defenders to even the playing field.

The Warriors should win this contest with a valiant effort from their opponent. Nonetheless, moral victories count for nothing. San Antonio will go down 0-3 in the series and face elimination on Monday.

Warriors 109, Spurs 101

