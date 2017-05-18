Toronto Pitcher Marcus Stroman Blasts 1st Career Home Run

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Atlanta Braves may be the newest MLB rivalry, but the Blue Jays are winning the battle Thursday evening at SunTrust Park.

Toronto held a 7-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning when starting pitcher Marcus Stroman made his way to the plate to face Atlanta's Julio Teheran.

Stroman then helped his own cause by driving a 0-2 pitch over the right field wall for a solo home run, the first of his career and the second straight homer of the inning.

Toronto catcher Luke Maile began the frame by taking Teheran deep.

The Blue Jays held a commanding 9-0 advantage heading into the bottom of the fifth.

