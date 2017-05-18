Julio Teheran Hits Jose Bautista with Pitch After Blue Jays Star Flipped Bat

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista flipped his bat emphatically after a home run Wednesday even though it came in the eighth inning and cut his team's deficit from five runs to four.

The Atlanta Braves weren't pleased, and pitcher Julio Teheran plunked him with a pitch in the first inning Thursday, per ESPN.com. The two dugouts were warned since benches emptied after his long ball Wednesday.

Bautista also stared down pitcher Eric O'Flaherty after he hit his Wednesday homer, prompting a response from the pitcher.

"That's something making the game tough to watch," he said, per ESPN.com. "It's turned into look-at-me stuff. He hit a home run with [the Braves holding] a five-run lead and throws the bat around. I'm just tired of it. I've seen it from him enough."

Bautista famously flipped his bat when he hit a critical home run against the Texas Rangers in the 2015 playoffs, but the timing was much more fitting than his relatively meaningless Wednesday long ball in an Atlanta blowout.

There was more bad blood between the Braves and Blue Jays after Atlanta announced it placed star Freddie Freeman on the disabled list with a broken wrist suffered when Aaron Loup hit him with a pitch.

A Braves veteran told journalist Peter Gammons of Thursday's game "we'll have a fight today" after Loup broke Freeman's wrist.

Thursday is the last time these two teams play in the regular season.