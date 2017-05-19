NBA Playoff Schedule 2017: TV Info, Predictions for Cavaliers vs. Celtics Game 2

Elsa/Getty Images

It's said that a picture is worth a thousand words, and LeBron James dunking over Isaiah Thomas tells the entire story of Game 1 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics:

The Celtics looked completely overmatched in the Eastern Conference Finals opener. Nonetheless, Boston will have another shot at handing the defending champions their first 2017 postseason loss on Friday.

To split the series, look for Boston to tighten up defensively on anyone not named LeBron James and shoot a better percentage from three-point territory. On Wednesday, the Celtics converted on 31.8 percent of attempts beyond the arc.

For those looking forward to Game 2, check out the viewing info for Friday night's contest below:

Date: Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Bank, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

Game 2 Predictions

Celtics Convert on 40 Percent of Three-Point Attempts

In five of the Celtics' eight playoff wins, the team shot at least 40 percent from three-point territory. Contrary to popular belief, Boston doesn't play at a slow methodical pace on the offensive end.

Brad Stevens' group ranks No. 2 in three-pointers made per game (13) during the 2017 postseason. Thomas runs the 1-guard position with lightning quickness. The Celtics will likely attempt to spread the Cavaliers thin and pick their spots beyond the arc.

According to MassLive.com reporter Jay King, Stevens may turn to Jonas Jerebko for an extra boost off the bench:

When called upon, the 6'10" forward could stretch the floor at the 4 spot. Power forward Amir Johnson played an ineffective five minutes in Game 1.

Kyrie Irving Explodes for 30-Plus Points

Elsa/Getty Images

Through nine games, Kyrie Irving struggled for the second time during the postseason. He scored 13 points and shot 4-of-17 from the field in Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers in the first round. The 25-year-old guard added 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the floor and made three free throws on Wednesday.

Whether consciously or subconsciously, James will look for his running mate to put together a better performance in Game 2. Kevin Love torched the Celtics with 32 points in Game 1. Now, it's Irving's turn to find his comfort spots against Boston's defense.

Through nine playoff performances, Irving is shooting 26 percent from three-point range. Even though he's averaging 22.3 points per contest, the talented guard needs to show efficiency with a better shot selection moving forward.

Celtics Even the Series

It seems a bit far-fetched, but the Celtics have the roster assets to make the Cavaliers look beatable. James will always fill up the box score, but Stevens must drill his players on limiting Irving and Love.

Thomas put the comparison between the Celtics and Cavaliers in perspective, per Providence Journal reporter Scott Souza:

The Celtics All-Star made an obvious point, but the Cavaliers have reached domination levels during the postseason. After watching Game 1, you'd think this series would end in a sweep.

However, Stevens' gritty group can compete on the scoreboard with air-tight defense on complementary players around James and efficient three-point shooting. The combination should help the Celtics earn a win before heading to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4.

Boston can't allow James to move into the paint at will and get his teammates involved. Kelly Olynyk isn't the answer to stopping the best player on the court, but the Celtics' Game 7 hero from the previous series should be able to contribute three-point shooting on the other end.

The Celtics will edge the Cavaliers with a flurry of three-pointers for the victory.

Celtics 105, Cavaliers 101

Stats provided by ESPN.com and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.