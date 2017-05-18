Isaiah Thomas Talked to Markelle Fultz, Thinks Duo Could Thrive with Celtics

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

With the Boston Celtics owning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, All-Star Isaiah Thomas has talked with presumptive top choice Markelle Fultz about playing together.

Per ESPN's Chris Forsberg, Thomas divulged some of the things he and Fultz discussed during their conversation.

"He's excited," he said. "I mean, he obviously doesn't know where he's going, but ... he's excited about the opportunity. He asks questions; I answer them. He's a good friend of mine. If it happens, we'll figure out how to play together. If not, we'll go from there."

The Celtics are in a unique position of owning the No. 1 pick and playing in the Eastern Conference Finals. Their front office also has to decide what to do with their roster if they draft Fultz, who played primarily point guard at Washington.

Thomas was named to the All-NBA second team this year and is an MVP candidate for his work at point guard.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has the Celtics taking Fultz first overall in his latest mock draft, noting the Washington product has the "size, length and shooting range" to play either guard position.

It's certainly not a bad problem for the Celtics, who went 53-29 during the regular season, to have as they continue to build a nucleus of talent around Thomas.