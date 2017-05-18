2017 Preakness Stakes Odds: Always Dreaming, Classic Empire Betting Lines

Horsephotos/Getty Images

It should come as no surprise that Always Dreaming is a -125 favorite (bet $125 to win $100) to finish first in the Preakness Stakes at sportsbooks monitored at OddsShark after winning the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago in the same role.

The second Triple Crown race will take place this Saturday at Pimlico in Baltimore, and there are clearly two horses oddsmakers like more than the rest of the field of 10 overall.

Classic Empire is the +300 second choice (bet $100 to win $300) following a fourth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. He was favored to win in Louisville for a while before late money poured in on Always Dreaming to make him the top horse backed by bettors.

Classic Empire started from the No. 14 post in the Derby and drew a much more favorable position this time around, as he will begin from the No. 5 spot.

In fact, Classic Empire and Always Dreaming will start right next to each other in the Preakness, with the latter drawing the No. 4 post position for the Preakness after winning the Derby from the No. 5 spot.

The No. 4 post has been very lucky in the past, with 13 Preakness winners starting from that position, the last being Curlin in 2007.

Four other horses who raced in the Derby are back for the Preakness, including Lookin At Lee (+1000), Gunnevera (+1600) and Hence (+2000). Lookin At Lee placed second in the Derby behind Always Dreaming, with Gunnevera finishing seventh and Hence 11th in the 20-horse field.

Gunnevera previously won the Delta Downs Jackpot Stakes and Fountain of Youth Stakes, and he also finished second behind Irish War Cry and ahead of third-place Classic Empire in the Holy Bull Stakes.

Cloud Computing is the +1400 fourth choice and will start from the No. 2 post position. The rest of the field includes Conquest Mo Money (+1800), Term of Art (+3300), Senior Investment (+3300) and Multiplier (+4000).

Last year, Exaggerator won the Preakness from the No. 5 post, ending Nyquist’s bid for a Triple Crown. The 2016 Kentucky Derby winner finished third from the No. 3 post with Cherry Wine taking second from the No. 1 spot.