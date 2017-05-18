Drew Brees Says Self-Reporting Concussions 'Gray Area' for Players

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees discussed the potential problems with self-reporting concussions Thursday, noting not everyone knows what the problem really is.

In an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, the veteran said he doesn't even tell his wife about potential injuries because he doesn't want her to worry. Meanwhile, he agreed with Patrick that there is "gray area" separating a concussion and a relatively minor injury.

After discussing his one documented concussion in 2004 with the San Diego Chargers, however, Brees praised the work of independent spotters.

"It's hard to change that mentality for guys," the quarterback said. "When you're in the heat of the moment, heat of the battle and it's competitive, you don't want to pull yourself out."

Brees admitted he didn't want to come out when he did have a concussion. With just one missed game in the last seven years, it's clear he doesn't want to miss time for any reason.

This discussion came about after Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, said on CBS This Morning (via ESPN) the New England Patriots star had a concussion in 2016. The Patriots never listed Brady on the injury report as having a concussion and he didn't miss a single game due to injury.