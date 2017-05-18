    Conor McGregor Applies for Boxing License Before Possible Floyd Mayweather Fight

    Tim Daniels
May 18, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 12: UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor of Ireland warms up backstage at Madison Square Garden prior to his lightweight championship fight agianst Eddie Alvarez during the UFC 205 event on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

    UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor submitted an application to the Nevada State Athletic Commission to acquire a boxing license ahead of a potential fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

    George Gigney of Boxing News Online received confirmation of the news Thursday from NSAC executive director Bob Bennett.

    "Conor McGregor has submitted an application to the Nevada State Athletic Commission for a boxing license," he said. "We are currently awaiting additional documents from him in support of his application."

    The 28-year-old MMA superstar released a statement to John Balfe of TheMacLife.com earlier Thursday, which said he signed a contract to fight the undefeated five-division world champion.

    "It is an honor to sign this record-breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, the Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management," McGregor said. "The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days."

    Meanwhile, Alexander K. Lee of The Score noted Mayweather refused to discuss the matter during media availability for a separate fight.

    "This is a Liam Walsh and Gervonta Davis press conference; let's focus on these two competitors," he said. "That's total disrespect to both of these fighters."

    Joe Osborne of OddsShark noted Mayweather would be installed as a sizable minus-750 betting-line favorite should the fight become reality.

    In December, Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com reported McGregor received a professional boxing license from the state of California. His being granted the same status in Nevada would open the door for the bout to take place in the boxing mecca of Las Vegas.

    Although it's unknown whether the fight would even be competitive given McGregor's lack of boxing experience, the hype would surely be off the charts. The Irishman and Mayweather are two of the best self-promoters in the entire sports world.