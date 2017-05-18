Draymond Green Says 'It's Bulls--t' Klay Thompson Wasn't on All-NBA Teams

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green earned All-NBA honors Thursday, but Klay Thompson was shut out after he had earned third-team nods in each of the past two seasons.

According to Green, Thompson's snub wasn't exactly fair.

"I think it's bulls--t," he said, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

Green's complete comments (warning: NSFW language) can be viewed below, courtesy of the Bay Area News Group's Anthony Slater:

Bleacher Report's Howard Beck provided a rundown of the three All-NBA teams:

Thompson didn't have a first-team case since Russell Westbrook and James Harden were mortal locks to occupy those spots following MVP-caliber seasons, and it would be hard to argue the Warriors' splashy swingman deserved a second-team nod over Curry or Isaiah Thomas.

That leaves the third team, which featured John Wall and DeMar DeRozan in the backcourt.

Here's a breakdown of how those two performed statistically compared to Thompson throughout the 2016-17 season:

John Wall: 23.1 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 10.7 APG, 2.0 SPG, 45.1 FG%, 32.7 3P%, 23.2 PER

DeMar DeRozan: 27.3 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.1 SPG, 46.7 FG%, 26.6 3P%, 24.0 PER

Klay Thompson: 22.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.1 APG, 0.8 SPG, 46.8 FG%, 41.4 3P%, 17.4 PER

As those numbers indicate, it's hard to make a strong case for Thompson over either of the other third-team guards.

Media members who cast ballots seemed to agree, since Thompson finished with 14 total voting points— which put him well behind Chris Paul (49 points) and tied with Kyrie Irving.

Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com.