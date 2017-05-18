Floyd Mayweather Refuses to Answer Question About Potential Conor McGregor Fight

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather would not address speculation that his anticipated fight with Conor McGregor is close to fruition Thursday when he made an appearance in London to promote Saturday's bout between Gervonta Davis and Liam Walsh.

"This is a Liam Walsh and Gervonta Davis press conference, let's focus on these two competitors," Mayweather told reporters. "That's total disrespect to both of these fighters."

UFC president Dana White told TNT's Inside the NBA crew Wednesday night that McGregor has come to terms on his side of the contract. He added he's "starting to work on the Mayweather side now," though he did not indicate how close the two fighters are on a formal agreement.

Mayweather and McGregor have been trading public barbs for months about a potential boxing match, which would be McGregor's first professional fight away from mixed martial arts. Mayweather would be going for a 50-0 career record, which would break his tie with Rocky Marciano.

Floyd Mayweather Sr., the father of Mayweather, said earlier this month that his son would "beat the s--t" out of McGregor if they fought.

"He don't want that fight. Floyd's gonna turn him upside down," Mayweather Sr. said, per Fight Hype (h/t Jed Meshew of MMA Fighting). "That be like you and Floyd in the ring! [Laughs] He looks bad in the ring. That's a done deal right there. They've already showed the best that he's got. He ain't nothing but talk! I told them people on the TV already, forget about Floyd. Let's throw Floyd to the side. Here I am, I'm a 64-year-old man and I'll beat your ass. I'll beat the s--t out of McGregor! Anytime he wants it, let's go."

There is no word on when the potential bout would take place, though Mayweather typically had September bouts late in his career.