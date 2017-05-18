Andre Iguodala, Zaza Pachulia Questionable for Game 3 vs. Spurs

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Andre Iguodala and Zaza Pachulia are listed as questionable for the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Per Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News, Iguodala took part in all of Golden State's practice on Thursday and Pachulia went through part of it before noting both players are questionable.

Iguodala sat out Golden State's 136-100 victory over the Spurs in Game 2 on Tuesday because of knee soreness. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP was limited to just 10 minutes in Game 1.

Pachulia suffered a heel contusion in Game 2 and sat out the entire second half. ESPN.com's Chris Haynes noted an MRI was clean for Pachulia, and the big man is listed as day-to-day.

Pachulia has been a strong inside presence for the Warriors throughout the postseason. He's averaging 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 10 games and tied for fifth on the team in playoff win shares, per Basketball-Reference.com.

Iguodala averaged 7.6 points and four rebounds in 76 games off the bench during the regular season.