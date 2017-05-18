Daniel 'Boobie' Gibson Says Writing Music Helped Curb Suicidal Thoughts

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Daniel "Boobie" Gibson told Dime Magazine's Oliver Maroney that writing music helped save his life after he suffered from depression and anxiety.

In the interview, Gibson revealed he was struggling because of several factors—including injuries, the death of his grandmother and his divorce.

"I was just hit with a flurry of events,” Gibson told Maroney. "Mentally, It just took away my ability to work out. I was suffering from depression and anxiety. Honestly, basketball was my sanctuary, but I couldn’t even do that. […] I really got to the point where being alive wasn’t something I wanted anymore."

However, Gibson said writing music and expressing himself creatively allowed him to turn a corner.

"I just started writing, and someone close to me had started to read some of my work and kept up on what I was doing," he said. "He ended up telling me about ways that I could express myself and release my feelings through music with nobody around except a microphone. So I started doing that and writing about how I felt, what I wanted to feel like, what I wanted to accomplish, and it all just kept me going. It – along with my son – basically saved my life."

A 2006 second-round pick, Gibson started to stand out as a rookie when he drilled 41.9 percent of his threes for the Cavaliers as they captured an Eastern Conference title before getting swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

Gibson continued to grow from there, averaging double-figures in two of his next four seasons. All told, the former Texas Longhorn made 40.7 percent of his threes over the course of seven seasons with the Wine and Gold.

Boobie—who signed a lucrative five-year, $21 million contract extension with the Cavs in 2008—was last seen on the NBA hardwood in April 2013.