Mike Trout Ties Troy Glaus for 4th-Most Home Runs in Angels History

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout crushed his 14th home run of the season in the club's 12-5 rout of the New York Mets on Sunday.

The bomb also marked a bit of a career milestone for the superstar. Sunday's homer was the 182nd of his career, tying him with Troy Glaus for the fourth-most homers in franchise history, per ESPN Stats & Info. Only Tim Salmon (299), Garret Anderson (272) and Brian Downing (222) have more while donning an Angels uniform.

Sunday continued the scorching start for Trout, who owns 14 home runs and nine stolen bases on the season after collecting one of each. Even by his standards, Trout is off to an amazing start, currently sitting on pace to finish the season with 49 home runs. It seems unlikely that pace will continue, but Trout has a decent shot at besting his career high of 41 dingers in a season if he manages to stay healthy.

Still just 25, Trout could easily break the franchise mark for home runs later in his career if he stays with the Angels. Consistent health has played a significant role in his production, as the New Jersey native hasn't skipped more than five games since 2013.

Unfortunately, Trout's spectacular start hasn't translated to great results for the Angels as a team. Through Sunday's victory, the club currently owns a 23-23 mark to rank third in the AL West, seven games back of the Houston Astros.

The Angels have turned a corner of late, winning five of their last seven contests. They will look to carry that success into a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays that kicks off Monday.