5 Prospects New York Knicks Should Target Following NBA Draft Lottery

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's hard to draw a bead on where Malik Monk will go in the draft, but Sports Illustrated's 76ers" target="_blank">Jeremey Woo has him going to the Knicks. Monk has flaws and might be a bit of a one-trick pony, but when that trick is getting buckets, it boosts you up the draft board.

Woo argues: "It would be pretty hard for the Knicks to pass on Monk's starry upside in this scenario. He's one of the best pure shooters in the draft and presents a ton of possibilities despite measurables that leave a bit to be desired. If Melo's headed out of town, New York will need someone else to score the ball and would be justified in turning to Monk in hopes that he evolves into a lethal one-two punch alongside Kristaps Porzingis. Monk won't be ready from day one, but would make an electrifying fit in the Garden if all breaks correctly."

Monk averaged 19.8 points shooting 49.7 percent from two and 39.7 percent from deep last year, so he definitely is a scorer.

Monk could be a defensive liability, though there is room for improvement there, according to Mike Schmitz and Matt Kamalsky of DraftExpress.com:

"Playing with wavering intensity and improvable discipline, Monk is capable of applying ball pressure and held his own for the most part this season, but makes some mistakes allowing slower players to get to spots against him off the bounce, isn't very disruptive, and offers little value on the glass. His ability to get stronger and stay dialed in will be key to his ability to guard both guard spots, as he seems better suited to defend the point guard spot given his physical tools."

So the Knicks would either need to be confident in their ability to develop him on both ends or look to a second wing as a three-and-D guy who could pair with him.

Fortunately for the Knicks, they have such a guy in Lance Thomas, who is a terrific on-ball defender and shot 44.7 percent from deep last year. If the Knicks have the right guy running the team, Thomas could be a decent fit next to Monk

The other issue here is that, as a shooter, Monk is more Klay Thompson than Stephen Curry in that he is at his best when someone else sets him up. He's not the first choice as a primary ball-handler.

If the Knicks trade Carmelo Anthony and don't have a point guard, who is that going to be? Monk, Thomas and Porzingis can be terrific at stretching the court together, but the Knicks would need a willing passer who can break down defenses off the dribble.