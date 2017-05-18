Browns' Howard Wilson's Knee Injury Won't Require Surgery; May Play in 2017

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive back Howard Wilson will not require surgery on his fractured kneecap, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Rapoport added that he could return in the middle of the 2017 season, with a recovery period of 12-16 weeks, and noted that the injury was not as serious as originally feared. He suffered the injury on the team's second day of minicamp, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Wilson, 21, was a fourth-round pick (No. 126 overall) by the Browns in this year's NFL draft. He was excellent in 2016 for the Houston Cougars, accumulating 54 tackles and five interceptions. In his scouting report of Wilson for NFL.com, Lance Zierlein wrote the following:

"Smooth athlete with excellent length who has a long history of making plays on the football. Wilson is fast and fluid and he's willing to do his part as a tackler, but he needs more muscle and more experience before he's ready to handle some of the physical receivers he will see in the league. Wilson's size, speed and ball skills will be coveted traits and they give him a chance to become a good NFL starter with time."

In Cleveland, Wilson may eventually have that chance. Joe Haden and Jamar Taylor are the presumed starters, while Jason McCourty was also signed this offseason, but there is room for Wilson to grow into a starting role in the coming years once he's healthy.