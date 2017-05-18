Rams', Chargers' Inglewood Stadium Opening Delayed to 2020 Due to Rainfall

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

The new football stadium opening in Inglewood, California that will serve as the home for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers has had its opening delayed one year until 2020.

Per Sam Farmer and Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, developers determined they wouldn't be able to make the planned 2019 opening due to massive rainfall during the "mass excavation" portion of the construction.

“The continuing rains really knocked us for a loop,” said Bob Aylesworth, principal in charge for the Turner/AECOM Hunt joint venture that is building the stadium. “It was a very unforgiving two months for the project. And speaking from a building perspective, it really couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

Per Ricky Henne of Chargers.com, research before the project began allotted 30 days for weather-related delays, but "the six-month timeframe from October through April alone produced 120 percent the amount of rain for a typical year."

Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos issued a statement on the delay and about the team playing in the StubHub Center through 2019:

“Our future home will be the best stadium in the NFL and deliver a transformational experience for Chargers fans. If getting it right means pushing back the completion date, then I think the extra year is well worth it.

“Construction is our family business, so we understand the challenges that come with a project of this magnitude. At StubHub Center we are creating an unparalleled environment for watching NFL football, and considering that no other venue in the league brings you closer to the action, we think Chargers fans will enjoy our three years in Carson.”

Farmer and Fenno noted the Rams will continue to play their home games at the Los Angeles Coliseum through 2019, while adding that it's "unclear" if the stadium will still be allowed to host Super Bowl 55 in February 2021 because league rules state "a stadium cannot play host to a Super Bowl in its inaugural season."

If that turns out to be the case, the host team(s) would be required to get a waiver from the NFL to host the Super Bowl. As Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted, the New York/New Jersey Super Bowl needed a waiver to host in 2014.

The Rams moved back to Los Angeles last season after playing in St. Louis from 1995-2015. The Chargers will play with Los Angeles as their home city in 2017 for the first time since their inaugural season in 1960.