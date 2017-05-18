Liverpool Transfer News: Kylian Mbappe €75 Million Offer Rejected by Monaco

Claude Paris/Associated Press

Monaco have reportedly rejected an offer of €75 million (£64 million) from Liverpool for star forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, the principality club turned down the bid for the 18-year-old sensation as they believe his true worth is in excess of €100 million (£86 million).

"The Reds have expressed their interest on paper, but the boss of the French team, Dmitry Rybolovlev, is convinced that the particular transfer can wait for another year," the report continued.

