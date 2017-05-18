Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers Combine for Historic Playoff Start

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers soundly bested the top seed Boston Celtics 117-104 on Wednesday evening to take a 1-0 advantage in the Eastern Conference Finals.

With the win, the second-seeded Cavaliers have now notched nine consecutive victories to begin the postseason. The Warriors hold a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals and have won 10 straight themselves to begin the 2017 playoffs. The clubs' dominating starts are historic in their own right, but the combined 19-0 record to begin the playoffs marks the first time two clubs have started the same postseason 9-0, per Sportsnet Stats.

Cleveland made its way to the conference finals via sweeps of the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors, while top-seeded Golden State cruised by the Portland Trail Blazers and the Utah Jazz. The Warriors faced a challenge in Game 1 against the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs but ultimately prevailed 113-111 in the contest.

The two franchises have squared off in the last two NBA Finals, each winning one of the matchups. While it's no guarantee, they appear in good position for another.

It's been a rather uneventful NBA postseason thus far. The conference finals figured to provide both favorites with a bit more of a challenge, but Spurs star Kawhi Leonard suffered multiple injuries in Game 1 against the Warriors that cost him Game 2 and could shorten the series if he misses additional time. Cleveland controlled Game 1 in Boston and will look to start the postseason 10-0 for a second straight year with a victory in Friday's Game 2. Golden State heads to San Antonio for Game 3 on Saturday.