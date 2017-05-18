Jack Del Rio Responds to Twitter User on Derek Carr's Contract Situation

Harry How/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio publicly commented on the media's portrayal of contract negotiations between the organization and quarterback Derek Carr in a tweet Thursday.

After a Twitter user told Del Rio that someone needs to do something about the media's negative coverage of the negotiations, Del Rio responded, "Good luck with that concept."

On Tuesday, NFL.com's Michael Silver reported that Carr was growing frustrated with how long it has taken to get a deal done.

Silver added that Carr wants to have a new contract in place prior to training camp, but the Raiders reportedly haven't reached out to him or his agent since the NFL draft.

Carr is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract and will be paid a base salary of just $977,519, per Spotrac.

The 26-year-old signal-caller has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons and is coming off a 2016 campaign that saw him throw for 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He helped the Raiders return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season, but a broken fibula suffered in Week 16 forced him to miss the final game of the regular season and Oakland's playoff loss to the Houston Texans.

Carr has been cleared for offseason workouts and will once again lead a dynamic Raiders offense that added running back Marshawn Lynch to the mix this offseason.