Teen Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Robbing Gerald McCoy, Injuring Father

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

A teenager who robbed the home of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and injured McCoy's father in the process was sentenced to five years in prison.

Per Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, 18-year-old Justin Frazier entered a best interest plea agreement and will be credited with 180 days served in jail after having felony charges of armed burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft and misdemeanor counts of battery and trespass.

Frazier's five-year sentence also stems from six other felony charges from four other incidents between July and November of 2016.

Frazier robbed McCoy's home last November prior to a Buccaneers home game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, Gerald McCoy Sr. suffered a broken wrist in the altercation and was threatened after Frazier pulled out a gun. Police caught Frazier at a nearby home in the area.

During a press conference one week after the incident, McCoy addressed the situation and Frazier.

"Just a lost kid," McCoy said, via USA Today's Bonnie Mott. "He probably just needs some guidance. Ain't nothing to be upset over. It happens."

Auman also noted Frazier agreed to pay $1,200 to a separate victim and another $665 in court costs, in addition to his five-year prison term.