Bay to Breakers 2017: Route, Course Map, Times, Road Closures and Event Details

The third Sunday in May marks the annual running of the Bay to Breakers in San Francisco.

Since being established in 1912, the Bay to Breakers is not your average road race. It only lasts 12 kilometers, for starters, but the real focus is on the extravagant costumes participants tend to wear while running the streets of San Francisco.

Before diving into the race, here's a look at the route runners will be taking on this Sunday (Note: Track is same route from 2015):

2017 Bay To Breakers Race Schedule Date Start Time (ET) Sunday, May 21 11 a.m. Source: BayToBreakers.com

Race Information

Nothing about the Bay To Breakers follows the traditional pattern of what casual audiences expect from a foot race.

It's roughly one-quarter the length of a traditional marathon. Even though there are competitors who want to cross the finish line first, it's not the sole purpose of the race.

In fact, per the official Bay To Breakers website, the race was originally created to serve "as a precursor to the world-class athletic events being planned for the 1915 Pan Pacific International Exposition."

Over the last 105 years, however, the website noted the race has evolved into a celebration of what makes San Francisco and the participants in the race a unique, diverse family:

"Each year the race is a glorious celebration of the human spirit—a giant wave of athleticism, fun, frivolity, and determination flowing across the City from the Bay to the Pacific Ocean. Bay to Breakers is one of the largest footraces in the world with 50,000-plus participants and 100,000-plus spectators annually. As the race grew in size, it even set a Guinness Book world-record, with 110,000 participants in 1986. The course is challenging and beautiful and consistently attracts world-class competitors."

Competition is the driving engine in sports. If there wasn't anyone to root for or against, the enterprise would collapse. It requires a level of passion and intensity, which is what keeps fans coming back day after day, week after week and year after year.

The Bay To Breakers is a rare event that is not trying to masquerade as anything beyond a celebration and a showcase for the city and its people.