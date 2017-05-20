Chelsea vs. Sunderland: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea will be presented with the Premier League trophy when they host Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the season this Sunday.

The Blues will also be bidding to win a 30th game this season to set a new league record, per Jim Daly of the Daily Mirror. Sunderland's form has been in sharp contrast to Chelsea's, with the Black Cats winning just six matches en route to relegation.

Manager David Moyes' team can't move off the bottom of the table but will surely play for some pride in their final game before tumbling out of England's top flight.

Chelsea's bid for a record 30th win will be strengthened by manager Antonio Conte having "no major injuries to contend with," per Vaishali Bhardwaj of the London Evening Standard.

However, Bhardwaj did note how midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be a doubt with a back problem. Loftus-Cheek wouldn't usually start, but Conte may be tempted to refresh his ranks somewhat ahead of the FA Cup final against London rivals Arsenal on Saturday, May 27.

One thing Conte has not done is make clear whether skipper John Terry will feature in what looks like his final Premier League appearance for the club, per Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard:

Conte will get to decide whether or not to rotate, but Sunderland boss David Moyes will have no choice given the injuries he's facing. Moyes will be without striker Victor Anichebe and defender Jason Denayer, per Tom Sheen of The Sun.

Sheen also noted how midfield duo Steven Pienaar and George Honeyman have a chance to feature, while Duncan Watmore, Jan Kirchhoff and Paddy McNair will remain sidelined.

Despite the absences, Sunderland still boast some quality, particularly in the form of 34-year-old striker Jermain Defoe and precocious goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The latter put himself in the shop window with a magnificent display during Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal, per OptaJoe:

Pickford has made enough strides this season for Sunderland to put a £30 million price tag on the 23-year-old stopper, according to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail.

One other player who impressed against the Gunners was midfielder Didier Ndong. However, the Gabon international could be missed, along with centre-back Lamine Kone, per BBC Sport.

Sunderland need 22-year-old former FC Lorient ace Ndong to stand up to Chelsea bruisers N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic in the middle.

Ultimately, Chelsea's motivation to set a Premier League record, as well as their superior quality, will lead to a comfortable home win for the champions.