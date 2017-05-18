George W. Bush Photobombs Reporter at Rangers Game

While enjoying a Texas Rangers game on Wednesday night, George W. Bush playfully interrupted a reporter's on-air segment.

The 43rd United States president walked behind Fox Sports' Emily Jones. With a beverage in hand, he shouted "Hey" and went on his merry way. That counts as a photobomb, right?



Per Time's Ashley Hoffman, Jones approached Bush off camera and asked, "Did you just photobomb me?" He replied, "Yep, I sure did!"



She took Bush's distraction in stride:

The former Rangers co-owner is seemingly enjoying life outside the Oval Office while maintaining friendlier ties to the media than the current president.

[Fox Sports: MLB]