    George W. Bush Photobombs Reporter at Rangers Game

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2017

    While enjoying a Texas Rangers game on Wednesday night, George W. Bush playfully interrupted a reporter's on-air segment.

    The 43rd United States president walked behind Fox Sports' Emily Jones. With a beverage in hand, he shouted "Hey" and went on his merry way. That counts as a photobomb, right?

    Per Time's Ashley Hoffman, Jones approached Bush off camera and asked, "Did you just photobomb me?" He replied, "Yep, I sure did!"

    She took Bush's distraction in stride:

    The former Rangers co-owner is seemingly enjoying life outside the Oval Office while maintaining friendlier ties to the media than the current president.

    [Fox Sports: MLB]