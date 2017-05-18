George W. Bush Photobombs Reporter at Rangers Game

George W. Bush Photobombs Reporter at Rangers GameMay 18, 2017
A Presidential Photobomb! President George W Bush photobombs @EmilyJonesMcCoy! (via @FOXSportsSW) https://t.co/K9KraGQhJ75/18/2017, 4:37:57 AM
While enjoying a Texas Rangers game on Wednesday night, George W. Bush playfully interrupted a reporter's on-air segment.
The 43rd United States president walked behind Fox Sports' Emily Jones. With a beverage in hand, he shouted "Hey" and went on his merry way. That counts as a photobomb, right?
Per Time's Ashley Hoffman, Jones approached Bush off camera and asked, "Did you just photobomb me?" He replied, "Yep, I sure did!"
She took Bush's distraction in stride:
My most favorite photo bomb ever! https://t.co/RUyKrjeT3z5/18/2017, 12:16:17 AM
The former Rangers co-owner is seemingly enjoying life outside the Oval Office while maintaining friendlier ties to the media than the current president.