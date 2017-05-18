Antwuan Jackson, Marlon Character Transferring from Auburn Football Team

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Auburn announced Thursday that defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson and defensive back Marlon Character will transfer away from the school, according to Bryan Matthews of Rivals.com.

Jackson and Character are both redshirt freshmen. Per James Crepea of AL.com, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said the following regarding their decisions on the school's website: "They've decided to move on. We wish them nothing but the best."

Jackson is an Ellenwood, Georgia, native who was rated as a 4-star prospect and the No. 85 overall recruit in the nation by Scout.com when he committed to Auburn.

Character hails from Atlanta, and Scout gave him a 4-star rating to go along with an overall ranking of No. 279 in his class. He moved from safety to cornerback.

Both Jackson and Character sat out the entire 2016 season as freshmen. They have yet to announce where they intend to transfer.