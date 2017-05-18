Former Chargers Security Guard Pleads Guilty in Stadium Masturbation Case

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

A former San Diego Chargers security guard pleaded guilty to committing a lewd act after he was recorded by fans touching himself in the near vicinity of cheerleaders while the team played the Oakland Raiders last season, according to TMZ Sports.

The video was posted to social media.

He was sentenced to three years probation and counseling but will not have to register as a sex offender, according to Allison Ash of KGTV. He did not have any prior criminal record.

Elite Services, the company running security at the stadium, fired the man, and he "voluntarily surrendered his security guard license less than two weeks after the incident," according to Ash.